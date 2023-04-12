This woman pledged to eat a poutine hot dog for every Blue Jays home run – then they hit a record

A Toronto woman made a bold pledge before the Blue Jays’ opener on Tuesday night.

“For every Jays HR [Home Run] tonight I’ll eat a poutine hot dog,” Jordan Cicchelli, a content producer at TSN’s Bardown, declared in a tweet ahead of attending the ball game at the renovated Rogers Centre.

for every JAYS HR tonight i’ll eat a poutine hot dog.



i might make it make shift and find a vegetarian hot dog somewhere but i’m committed to the bit — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 11, 2023

The inspiration for the culinary challenge sprouted from Cicchelli’s travels with the team to Arizona.

There, she chronicled drinking a pina colada out of a baseball bat and eating macaroni out of a baseball helmet.

“Food I guess became my thing heading into the baseball season,” she told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “Whatever it takes to get people into it.”

When the Rogers Centre released their new menu for the baseball season a couple weeks ago, Cicchelli said she would eat as many poutine hot dogs as she could, before factoring in that she doesn’t eat meat.

As a remedy, she decided to push forward with the pledge and make her own version of the dish.

In the fourth inning, Matt Chapman homered and as promised, Cicchelli got in line for a veggie dog and poutine. With only one left by the time she reached the front, she started chowing down right at the concession stand.

the fear in my eyes when i thought vlad was about to hit a HR pic.twitter.com/CeOg99LMCY — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

It wasn’t long before Kevin Kiermairer and George Springer slammed back-to-back homers in the fifth, followed by homers by Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk in the eighth.

“The Blue Jays just set the franchise record for most HRs in a home opener, you have got to be kidding me,” Cicchelli tweeted, paired with a video of her face in utter disbelief. “You can’t make this up,” she said, shaking her head.

you have got to be KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/d96V4x4Fkw — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

By then, with only one poutine dog digested, Cicchelli said she was “zonked” and “for the sake of [her] organs” donated $100 to Jays Care Foundation instead.

Next time, Cicchelli is pitching a more achievable challenge, like Oreo ice cream sandwiches or ice cream in a helmet for every home run.

“I don’t know if I’m crazy for saying I would totally do it again,” she said.

