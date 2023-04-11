Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers stand for the national anthem along with fans prior to the Blue Jays' home opener in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers stand for the national anthem along with fans prior to the Blue Jays' home opener in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton