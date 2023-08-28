This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates

Amelia Campoli (far left), Honora Murphy, Tano Nguyen, Natalia Sulek, Zachary Xerri and Robert Zupancic, the six Father john Redmon graduates with perfect grades. (Toronto District Catholic School Board) Amelia Campoli (far left), Honora Murphy, Tano Nguyen, Natalia Sulek, Zachary Xerri and Robert Zupancic, the six Father john Redmon graduates with perfect grades. (Toronto District Catholic School Board)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton