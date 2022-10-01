This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada

The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.

As of Oct. 1, Ontario’s general minimum wage increased by 50 cents to a rate of $15.50 per hour. According to the province, the hourly rate will increase each year on Oct. 1.

Compared to the rest of the country, Ontario’s minimum wage is the fourth highest in Canada.

Nunavut has the highest minimum wage at $16 an hour, with no age restriction. In Ontario, students are paid an hourly rate of $14.60, unless they are employed as homeworkers, where they get paid $17.05 an hour.

Yukon has the second-highest at $15.70 per hour, and British Columbia is third with $15.65 an hour. Their hourly rates respectively went up on April 1 and June 1 this year.

The Northwest Territories currently have their minimum wage rate at $15.20 per hour, and it is expected to be adjusted next year in September. The last time it went up was in 2021.

In Quebec, the province’s hourly rate has been $14.25 since May 1, 2022.

Since Apr. 1, 2022, Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage has been $13.70 per hour, and it will increase by 80 cents to $14.50 an hour at the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2023.

Alberta’s hourly wage is $15, and it has remained unchanged since 2018.

Outside of Ontario, several provinces had their wage rates go up on Oct. 1. Saskatchewan boosted its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 per hour.

Manitoba’s minimum wage is now $13.50 per hour, with it expected to rise to $14.15 and $15 per hour on Apr. 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2023, respectively.

Also on Oct. 1, New Brunswick’s hourly rate went up by $1 to $13.75 per hour, Nova Scotia’s rate rose by 25 cents to $13.60 an hour, and Newfoundland and Labrador’s minimum wage increased by 50 cents to $13.70 per hour.