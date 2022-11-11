This is how much Ontarians have to make per hour in each region to cover living costs
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any region of the province according to a new report by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN).
According to data released by OLWN Monday, Torontonians and residents living in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) need to be making at least $23.15 an hour. It's the highest hourly rate across the province, and it's 4.8 per cent higher than what it was in 2021 when it was $22.08 per hour.
To calculate a living wage, OLWN factored in the following costs: food, rent, hydro, tenant insurance, clothing, transportation, medical expenses, internet and cellphone services, life and illness insurance, and childcare.
A small amount towards secondary education is also included in the calculation, but OLWN says it does not include the tuition costs or savings.
“A living wage is calculated by the OLWN to show how much a worker must earn in order to make ends meet and enjoy modest participation in civic and cultural community,” a news release reads.
The calculations look at the expenses for three types of households, including a single adult, a single parent, and two adults supporting two small children. All of the results are compiled together and include any applicable government taxes, transfers and benefits.
The second highest rate – at $20.70 per hour – is required to live in Simcoe, Grey, Bruce, Perth, and Huron counties.
“Paying a living wage must be an integral part of responding to the affordability crisis that workers are facing across Ontario,” communications coordinator with OLWN, Craig Pickthorne, said.
Ontario’s minimum wage increased on Oct. 1 this year to $15.50 per hour. According to the province, that rate will increase each year on the same date. The new wage is expected to be announced by April 1.
With the current rates, Torontonians earning minimum wage make $7.65 less than they should to cover basic living expenses.
This year OLWN updated the boundaries of its calculations, relying now on Statistics Canada’s ‘Economic Regions’ instead of the municipal, county, and regional divisions.
These are the living wages across Ontario:
- $23.15/hr for the GTA, which includes Toronto, Peel and Halton regions
- $20.70/hr for Grey Bruce Perth Huron Simcoe region, which includes Perth & Huron, Grey & Bruce, and Simcoe County
- $19.95/hr for Dufferin Waterloo Guelph-Wellington region, which includes Waterloo and Guelph-Wellington regions
- $19.80/hr for the Southeast region, which includes Haldimand–Norfolk, and Niagara region
- $19.70/hr for the North region, which includes Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, and Sudbury
- $19.60/hr for Ottawa
- $19.05/hr for Hamilton
- $19.05/hr for the East region, which includes Durham Region, Kingston, Hastings & Prince Edward, Muskoka, Northumberland, Peterborough, and United Counties of Prescott & Russell
- $18.15/hr for the Southwest region, which includes Chatham–Kent, and Windsor Essex
- $18.05/hr for London Elgin Oxford region, which includes London & Middlesex, and St. Thomas & Elgin
