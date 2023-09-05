'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
“At first we thought he can’t be serious when we received this notice and we were just very shocked,” Khadeja Farooq said.
The landlord had told them he wanted to raise the rent to $3,500 and when they complained he decided to raise it to $9,500.
“We know that our building is not rent controlled and this was something we were always worried about happening and there is no way we can afford $9,500 per month," Yumna Farooq said.
The sisters have lived in the building for three years and the unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but they feel the landlord is raising the rent to $114,000 a year to get them to move out because they requested changes to their lease.
While landlords can only raise the rent 2.5 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent next year, that's not the case in newer buildings.
Buildings built after Nov. 15, 2018 are exempt from rent controls. Meaning, landlords can raise the rent by any amount they want. The Ford government scrapped rent control for these units to incentivize developers and increase the province’s housing supply.
Sisters Khadeja and Yumna Farooq say a Toronto landlord is raising their rent by $7,000 per month. “This is egregious, horrible and thanks to the government," said Geordie Dent, Executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations.
Dent said some buildings without rent controls are having their rents hiked to astronomical levels.
“This is what we warned the government would happen when they brought in this legislation” said Dent who added, “The simplest solution is to bring back rent controls on all units."
At Queen's Park, both the NDP and the Liberal parties are calling on the Ford Government to bring back rent controls.
"To make rent more affordable and to help renters Ontario needs to bring in strong rent controls again. We had strong rent control in the ‘90s and it is time to return it,” said Jessica Bell, MPP for University Rosedale, and housing critic for the NDP.
John Fraser, MPP for Ottawa South and Interim Leader for the Ontario Liberal Party, agreed and said, “We do have to have some form of rental controls on all properties."
The Farooq sisters now have to move out and find another place to stay and they worry they'll also have to pay more for rent.
“The rental market is so crazy right now and the rents they've gone up, so everything is just a big question mark for us right now,” said Yumna Farooq.
When you move into a building you should always ask how old it is, because if it's been built after November 2018 the landlord has the right to raise the rent by as much as they want.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Quebec woman mired in Burning Man mud had to 'ration food' before desert exodus began
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
London
-
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
-
'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment
Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes. In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing.
-
Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Windsor
-
Congestion overtakes South Windsor streets during ongoing road improvements
The first day of school brings, among many things, an increase in traffic — that was taken to a different level in South Windsor on Tuesday thanks to construction.
-
Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police
Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.
-
'We are looking for justice': Terrorism trial starts in Windsor for crime committed in London
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, started Tuesday in Superior court in relation to the June 2021 deaths of four members of a Muslim family.
Barrie
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Mould found in 15 classrooms forces Collingwood school to remain closed
The start of the new school year has been delayed for students in Collingwood after mould issues were discovered in several classrooms, forcing the doors to remain closed and pushing officials to find temporary alternatives.
-
Suspended G1 driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 400 in Innisfil
A G1 driver faces several charges after provincial police say an officer stopped him speeding on Highway 400 in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Vancouver
-
Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after car crashes into home, causing gas leak
Multiple households in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood were forced to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line.
-
Langley RCMP arrest suspects who fled into the woods after multiple hit-and-runs in stolen pick-up
Two people were arrested after they stole a pick-up truck, tried to steal a trailer and crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing into the woods in Langley Tuesday morning, according to police.
-
A star is brewed: Animal lovers fundraise for BC SPCA for chance to see pet’s face on beer cans
A friendly competition is brewing in British Columbia as the SPCA seeks donations in exchange for local celebrity status.
Edmonton
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
'We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year,' a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
$15K worth of computers, accessories stolen from Edmonton-area school
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two thieves who broke into a school twice in the past week.