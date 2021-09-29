TORONTO -- The fear of grabbing on to a germ-covered pole or handrail while riding the TTC is soon to be a thing of the past thanks to a Vancouver-based mining company.

Teck Resources Limited has announced its plans to install antimicrobial copper coatings that can kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria on high-touch surfaces on the TTC’s buses, subway cars, and streetcars.

The pilot project comes after a successful five-week trial period on transit vehicles in Vancouver, which the company said supports copper’s ability to kill germs on transit surfaces.

As the only solid metal touch surface registered as a public health product by Health Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the trial will see the use of three types of copper, including surface layers, alloys, and decals.

“Safety has always been the top priority for the TTC – and it’s important that both our employees and customers feel safe every time they’re on one of our vehicles,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

Tests will be conducted every two months with samples being sent back to Mount Sinai Hospital and the University Health Network for processing. Buses and SkyTrains in Metro Vancouver will also continue to be outfitted with the material and tests will be processed accordingly.

Asked about the real-world efficacy of the pilot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch called it “brilliant.”

“We know that bacteria or viruses can live outside of the body on inanimate objects for a period of time. There’s many high-contact surfaces where different pathogens can live and you can easily pick up certain bacteria or viruses,” Bogoch said on Newstalk 1010’s Moore in the Morning on Wednesday.

Moreover, and especially during a pandemic, Bogoch said the copper installations could reduce the risk of transmission of various infections as a whole as more and more commuters return to transit.

Teck said that the pilot will run for one year and is being introduced at no cost to the TTC.