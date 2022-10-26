'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dodged questions about his refusal to participate in the Emergencies Act inquiry on Wednesday, arguing the commission is a federal issue and not a provincial one.
While at Question Period, the premier chose to answer one question about his decision not to testify before bouncing all remaining inquiries to Government House Leader Paul Calandra.
“From day one…for Ontario this was a policing matter, not a political matter,” Ford said. “This is a federal inquiry into the federal government’s decision to use the federal Emergencies Act.”
His comment comes one day after the premier and former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones filed court documents to fight a summons to appear before the commission, which is examining the use of the Emergencies Act during the weeks-long occupation of Ottawa by protesters, as well as a blockade at U.S.-Canada borders.
The court documents claim the “summons are inconsistent with the members’ parliamentary privilege” and that their evidence is “not necessary to his commission.”
“It is Ontario’s view that these protests invited primarily a policing response and the police witnesses that are testifying can best provide the Commission with the evidence it needs,” an email from Ministry of the Attorney General lawyer Darrell Kloeze reads
Multiple questions by members of the opposition were directed at the premier on Wednesday morning, but only one was answered by Ford.
Calandra spoke in his stead, using the same talking points as a day earlier, pointing out that deputy ministers have been made available and that cabinet documents were provided to the commission.
NDP MPP Marit Stiles asked why the premier is hiding behind parliamentary privilege.
“That’s baloney and everyone here knows it,” she said.
Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden pointed out that other politicians, such as the mayor and prime minister, have testified at the commission and they are not police officers.
“Could someone please explain to the people of Ottawa Centre why these officials saw fit to answer the call to testify at the commission but this premier and the minister responsible, the former solicitor general, do not?”
Harden then offered to drive the premier to Ottawa if he changes his mind.
The Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an effort to end the “Freedom Convoy” protests in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises rate by 50 basis points, predicts potential recession in the first half of 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal
The Competition Bureau says WestJet's proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of vacation packages to Canadians.
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
With 2 atmospheric rivers headed for B.C., public urged to prepare for stormy weather
The B.C. government has urged the public to prepare for stormy weather, as a pair of atmospheric rivers approach different parts of the province.
Montreal
-
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Total Quebec COVID-19 deaths approaching 17,000 mark
Quebec logged an additional 24 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 16,998 since the pandemic began.
London
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
Missing girl last seen in downtown London
London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
-
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
-
BREAKING
-
FIRST-PERSON
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
-
Windsor
-
Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen in Lakeshore after to multiple-vehicle crash
Essex County OPP have closed westbound lanes of the Highway 401 after a multiple-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.
-
BREAKING
-
K9 calendar features Essex County OPP dog 'Maximus'
A local top dog is being showcased in an upcoming calendar for charity.
Barrie
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'
Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Motorist had to find a ride after stunt driving charge in Mono
Dufferin OPP says the traffic unit's radar device clocked the vehicle travelling 141 kilometres per hour through a 70 zone.
-
Expert witness testifies about stab wound that likely killed Simcoe County man
The doctor who performed Bill McKee's autopsy days after the husband and father of three died inside his Penetanguishene home in 2019 testified Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
New Brunswick man gets ready to head back to war-torn Ukraine
Refugees continue to flee Ukraine as the war escalates, but at the same time, a New Brunswick man is trying to head back to the battleground.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
-
Report of knife-wielding man on UCalgary campus unfounded: police
The Calgary Police Service says an investigation into a report of a man with a knife on the University of Calgary's main campus yielded no evidence.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba
Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Arson suspect sought in Dauphin fire
RCMP in Dauphin are searching for a suspect following an alleged arson at a seniors’ living centre on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
-
B.C. park on border with Washington state reopens after lengthy pandemic closure
One of British Columbia's last remaining COVID-19 closures has finally been lifted.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/L
Drivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
-
Traffic affected in south Edmonton after crash involving yellow bus, pedestrian
A crash Wednesday morning in Edmonton's Ermineskin neighbourhood involved a pedestrian and a school bus.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more single-digit day then above average again Thursday
Clouds in the Edmonton region this morning should clear out midday and we'll see partly cloudy skies with light wind this afternoon.