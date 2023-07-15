'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Granted, these disruptions are largely happening south of the border. But industry experts say that the dual-pronged labour action from the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA will have a discouraging ripple effect on Canadian media, especially in Toronto where the film and television production industry is ordinarily a huge driver of the local economy with thousands of jobs.
WHY ARE AMERICAN WRITERS AND ACTORS STRIKING?
The Writers Guild of America, which represents writers in film, television, radio and online media, walked off the job in April, after its members overwhelmingly voted in support of strike action.
While the union’s demands span a wide number of grievances, from the impact of streaming services to the looming threat of AI content creation, the issue ultimately comes down to compensation: writers feel they have not been adequately paid for work that is available on-demand 24/7. Much North American media compensation comes in the form of “residuals,” or payment to writers based on television re-runs and screenings – as consumers continue to pivot towards digital alternatives to cable, those residuals have failed to reflect the scope of audiences actually watching the work.
SAG-AFTRA, the union for American actors, first spoke in support of the WGA strike in April. But at midnight on July 14, the majority of the union’s 28,000 members voted in favour of strike action, citing similar concerns of AI misuse and miscalculated residuals.
Until the unions back down or major studios that make up the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) agree to their demands, production will halt on the vast majority of media produced by North American companies. Writers are not allowed to edit or write new scripts, and actors are forbidden from engaging in any film work, including the promotion of existing films.
The AMPTP has not yet shown signs of agreeing to the unions’ demands. One source told Deadline that “the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”
HOW WILL THE STRIKES AFFECT CANADIAN WRITERS?
Anthony Q. Farrell is a Canadian writer and showrunner with TV credits on both sides of the border. While he’s perhaps best known for his writing credits on “The Office,” his CTV sitcom “Shelved” gained critical acclaim and a devoted following in its recent first season.
For Farrell, who is a member of both the WGA and its Canadian counterpart, the WGC, these labour disruptions have made professional life complicated.
“There were Canadians pitching shows to American networks, which the WGC was fine with if it was with a Canadian production company,” he said in an interview. “But for me, I’m a WGA member, so I can’t really do that. I technically can’t talk to these American companies who are reaching out to Canadian production companies. I can sort of talk to them as a producer, kind of, but not as a writer.”
Farrell called the effect of the labour disruptions “devastating,” saying that the opportunities for Canadians in film and TV have all but dried up until these issues are resolved.
“This doesn’t just affect us,” he said. “It’s everyone on a set. There are a lot of people in Canada who should be working right now and can’t. People who would normally be working on ‘Star Trek,’ or a CW series, or a Warner Brothers series. Those have all been shut down.”
Farrell pointed out that Canadian productions are still free to continue – but that there are few Canadian opportunities for work completely absent of American actors or writers.
“Canadian shows are still happening. But there’s this really difficult squeeze,” he said. “And we’re facing the same dilemmas. We want to get to a place where we’re clear about AI’s role in this industry. We’re not trying to stop the future, but we want to be really clear that AI cannot be the writer or creator of something. It’s a tool. It’s not a creator.”
WHAT ABOUT CANADIAN ACTORS?
While ACTRA, the union that represents Canadian screen actors, has not yet called a strike of its own, it has spoken in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, which ACTRA president Eleanor Noble called the Canadian union’s “sibling union.”
“We stand by them,” Noble said in a Friday morning media scrum. “It’s not an easy thing to go out on strike…these are important issues that they are fighting.
“Their issues are our issues.”
Tony Nappo is a Canadian actor with numerous credits across stage, film and television. Before 2023, he says he was able to count on reliable work. Now, the phone’s stopped ringing – many of the productions with roles suited for him have been American.
“I’m not a traditional Canadian actor,” he said in an interview. “I play a lot of Italians, American cops, New Yorkers. I play a lot of non-Canadian roles. Generally speaking, I’ve worked nonstop, outside that initial lockdown period. But I have not worked one single day on camera this year.” Outside of acting, Nappo is also a house painter and acting teacher.
“Most of the shows that pay good money are the American ones,” he continued. “I’m talking about ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,' and 'The Boys.' These are all shows with American writers. And now, any show with an American actor can’t be made. It’s just ground to a halt.”
Watson Rose, a Toronto-based actor and freelance script editor, says screen work started to dry up before the strike was officially called in April.
“I started seeing a decline in auditions in January,” she said. “So many major production companies were anticipating the strike, and putting things on hold.”
Like Nappo, Rose feels the most significant opportunities for actors in Canada tend to come from American production companies.
“Those sets are an amazing way to get a credit, and to get on bigger and bigger sets,” she said. “Those opportunities are going to completely disappear. To be honest, they pretty much already have. March is when I saw work starting to slow down massively.
“It’s really important we all stay strong through this,” she said. “This strike is important. This will be a complete halt in American production. It’s really, really important we stand united together on this – this doesn’t just affect the ones who are striking. It affects every single crew member on a show. This is thousands of people affected. It affects more than just celebrities.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in "good condition" as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires
Federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal
A caravan of vehicles is cruising through Montreal on Saturday protesting Quebec's French-language law, Bill 96.
-
Driver who hit 2 construction workers turns himself in, not facing charges: Montreal police
A driver who injured two road workers in a hit-and-run at a construction site earlier this week has turned himself in and was released without charges, Montreal police said Friday.
London
-
‘It disgusts me to my core’: Swastika and profanity laced hate message spray painted on iconic Market Tower building
The owners of the Market Tower are expressing disgust and dismay after a swastika was discovered on the side of the building, located at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in southwestern Ontario, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm.
-
Vehicle winds up in the St. Clair River
A truck had to be pulled out of the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
Ottawa
-
More than one tornado could have hit Ottawa on Thursday: NTP
Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University are in Ottawa investigating the damage from Thursday's storm, and there are possible signs more than one tornado touched down.
-
Here's what experts say could help keep roofs from blowing off in the event of a tornado
As the cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, researchers at Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project suggest a $200 hurricane tie could have prevented some of the roof damage to homes in the area.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in June
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the capital surpassed $2,000 a month in June, as rental rates continued to rise in Ottawa and across Canada.
Windsor
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Rose City and surrounding area, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm.
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
Barrie
-
'I've given up,' 2 years since Barrie tornado and many residents are still waiting to return home
Two years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen unfinished houses.
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
Calgary
-
Milk River ER closed for a week due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency room is shutting down for a week.
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday, offering support for the invaded country in its war with Russia while demonstrating his own nation's cooperation with NATO.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.
Edmonton
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.