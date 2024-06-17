Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty.
The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city's shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.
Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested shortly afterward and charged with second-degree murder.
A judge recently committed six of them to stand trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Two other girls have previously pleaded guilty in the case — one to manslaughter and the other to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.
