Selfie-worthy restaurant bathrooms
Lifestyle expert Pay Chen explains how you can rate restaurant bathrooms in Toronto using Cashmere UltraLuxe.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
WATCH Infectious disease expert warns measles 'a very real threat'
A Canadian epidemiologist is warning the measles presents a 'very real threat' to public health if Canada doesn't maintain a high vaccination rate.
Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
A New Mexico judge is considering Alec Baldwin's request to dismiss a grand jury indictment against him at a virtual court hearing Friday.
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
With today's high rates, should you consider an interest-free halal mortgage?
A halal mortgage complies with the Islamic religious, or Shariah, law, which forbids the use of 'riba' (interest). Here's what mortgage experts say those considering 'no-interest' halal mortgages should know.
Top whisky, rum and gin brands could pull products from LCBO amid pricing dispute
A group that represents a long list of spirit brands is warning that some popular products could be pulled from the Ontario market amid a multi-million dollar dispute with the LCBO.
4 dead after Houston storms cause widespread damage, major blackouts
Power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city, an official said Friday, knocking out electricity to nearly 1 million homes and businesses.
60 years on, Tim Hortons is synonymous with Canada, but still chasing growth
When Tim Hortons rang in the new year, it marked the occasion with a nod to its humble roots, bringing back a quartet of doughnuts, including some from its earliest days.
Montreal
-
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend
Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.
-
Quebec woman awarded $460K after attack by three dogs; owner and municipality liable
A woman in Quebec’s Eastern Townships has been awarded nearly $460,000 in damages after she was attacked five years ago by a trio of dogs.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
The O-Train St. Laurent Station closed for ceiling tile inspection
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
-
Police continue to hunt for suspect in 2023 fatal shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate the shooting incident that happened last year in the town of Renfrew, claiming the life of a man.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Fentanyl, crystal meth and stun gun seized in Far North drug raid
A 30-year-old southern Ont. suspect is charged with trafficking in Moosonee after a raid revealed $32,000 drugs, police say.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter
A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Driver sentenced to seven years in jail after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A driver has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.
London
-
Assault suspect in custody, police believe there may be additional victims
A London man is facing multiple charges after allegedly obtaining sexual services and assaulting a woman earlier this year in a south end hotel room. Police believe there could be additional victims, and have released a photo and name of the accused.
-
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.
Windsor
-
-
Michael Bolton show cancelled at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced the Michael Bolton show has been cancelled in October.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Barrie
-
Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP
Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.
-
Season kicks off at historic Trent-Severn Waterway
The Trent-Severn Waterway has opened for the season.
-
Barrie church arsonist pleads guilty
The Barrie man accused of setting a fire that caused significant damage at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain, toonie-sized hail hammer parts of Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Manitoba on Thursday evening, producing heavy rain and hail.
-
Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a school in Winnipeg today to promote his government's school nutrition program.
-
'Great candidates for adoption': Second chance for 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home
A second chance could be coming for dozens of dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home.
Atlantic
-
4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty
The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.
-
-
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30 MT Officials to provide update on out-of-control fire burning near Fort McMurray
Officials will provide an update on the 20,000-hectare fire burning southwest of Fort McMurray on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police expected to release details on serial homicide case
Calgary police are expected to unveil details of a strong connection between the city and a landmark investigation into a serial killer by Alberta RCMP.
-
'Oldest-known fossils' showcased in new Royal Tyrell Museum exhibit
Thousands of people travel to Drumheller, Alta., each year to explore the prehistoric, now there's an option to better understand the world's first lifeforms.
-
WEATHER Cold, wet and windy long weekend forecast
Layers and rain cover will take a higher priority than tank tops and flip-flops this long weekend.
Regina
-
LIVE SOON Sask. premier making announcement from Government House
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to make an announcement on Friday morning from Government House in Regina.
-
'Everybody grows, everybody learns': Regina based clothing company partners with Indigenous communities
Regina based Hudson Hill Industrial Apparel is company that is changing the way clothing is produced across Canada, partnering with Indigenous communities and addressing workers' needs along the way.
-
Construction in downtown Regina forces long backups, city officials frustrated
Construction in downtown Regina is causing chaos and long backups for drivers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers vote to renew mandate for job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers have voted heavily in favour of a new mandate that allows job action to continue until an agreement with the province is reached.
-
Saskatoon blind, deaf water skier ready to make waves at world championships
A Saskatoon water skier who is blind and deaf has partnered with a well-known artist to fundraise for the national adaptive water ski team.
-
Saskatoon is losing one of its Giant Tiger discount stores
Giant Tiger has announced that the company is closing a number of stores including one location in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Unofficial election campaigning, pressure for merger on last day of spring session at B.C. legislature
Thursday marked the last day of the spring session for the B.C. legislature, and it felt at times like the start of the election campaign.
-
Charges possible against 2 Surrey officers after man seriously injured, IIO says
Two Surrey police officers may face charges in connection to a crash and a man's injuries that sent him to hospital last June, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Thursday.
-
Rain brings 'excellent' conditions for crews battling northern B.C. wildfires
A rainy day in and around Fort Nelson, B.C., was what fire crews were hoping for as they continue to battle a wildfire burning 2.5 kilometres outside the town.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
