Save money on your energy bills

Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Precedent-setting terrorism lawsuit hearing begin in federal court
After waiting 15 years, Canadian Abousfian Abdelrazik will finally get the chance to hold the federal government accountable for its alleged complicity which led to his imprisonment and torture in Sudan.
How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Cubans struggle with an extended power outage and a new tropical storm
Cuba's widespread blackouts stretched into their fourth day as Hurricane Oscar crossed the island's eastern coast with winds and heavy rain.
Crowd in Egypt attacks a railway guard after 2 children are run over
Angry residents attacked a railway guard and his post in a town outside Cairo on Monday after a train ran over and killed two children crossing a train intersection that was closed to pedestrians, officials said.
'It was a good choice': This U.S. couple say their living costs dropped by nearly US$3,000 a month when they moved to Italy
The retired elementary teachers, Tony and Francine Smarrelli, originally from Syracuse, New York, resolved to leave the U.S. and move to Italy for good. They say they’ve cut back nearly US$3,000 per month on expenses, which amounts to US$36,000 a year, since moving there permanently.
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence will soon be a mom of two. The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her second child, a representative for Lawrence told Vogue on Sunday.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Shopping Trends
Montreal
Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Another vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed two floors above neighbour: police
A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.
Opponents crusading for new environmental assessment on Lac-Megantic bypass
Opponents of the proposed Lac-Megantic rail bypass have a petition in hand and want a new environmental assessment.
Ottawa
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surface.
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Ottawa banning transport trucks from section of Main Street in village of Manotick
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the City of Ottawa is taking a "couple of important steps" to reduce heavy truck traffic in the village of Manotick, including banning transport trucks on a section of Manotick Main Street immediately.
Northern Ontario
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
Sudbury police charge two suspects with extortion, robbery and assault
Two suspects are accused of assaulting and threatening a man with a baseball bat before stealing his wallet and cellphone, forcing him to sign a bill of sale for his vehicle.
Sudbury police make drug bust after pulling over vehicle that smelled like weed
A vehicle with a strong smell of cannabis on Frood Road caught the attention of patrol officers Sunday night and resulted in a drug bust worth nearly $50,000, police say.
Kitchener
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
$170K in cocaine, $2M in cash seized by Brantford police and RCMP
Three people from Brantford are facing charges after 6.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized during search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations.
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
London
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Fatal crash in Huron County over the weekend
OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said a passenger vehicle left the roadway on Airport Line and ended up in a field.
Victims of fatal Norfolk County crash identified by OPP
OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.
Windsor
Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
Crash leads to impaired driving charge in Stoney Point
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Stoney Point.
Assault charges laid after fight in Belle River
A Windsor man has been charged after an assault in Lakeshore. On Oct. 12, OPP got a call about an assault that happened in the 400 block of Notre Dame Street near 8th Street.
Barrie
Unprecedented prosecution of Cdn. soldier accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden goes to trial
The unprecedented civilian court prosecution of a Canadian soldier accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement against a female military member while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 has gone to trial.
A fiery end to the sunny October weekend
A disabled car shut down parts of Highway 11 Sunday night after it went up in flames.
COVID-19 outbreak declared on Collingwood hospital’s medical unit
The Simcoe County District Health Unit is working with the Collingwood hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg mosque broken into over weekend
Winnipeg Central Mosque was broken into early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
Bryan Little retires as a Winnipeg Jet
The Winnipeg Jets welcomed back a familiar face on Sunday to celebrate the career of a fan favourite.
Atlantic
New Brunswickers head to the polls today
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is being predicted to be a tight provincial election.
Halifax police investigating worker death at local Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
SiRT charges N.B. RCMP officer for theft and breach of trust
The New Brunswick Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says they have charged an RCMP officer after finding reasonable grounds to believe he was involved in the theft of evidence.
N.L.
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 9:30 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 9:30 A.M. MT Jasper residents to learn provincial government housing plans today
The Alberta government is set to reveal on Monday its plans for interim housing in Jasper, which saw about 800 housing units destroyed in a wildfire in July.
Edmonton Public School support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Today makes the rest of the week look better
We get a brief taste of some chilly autumn weather today.
Calgary
Calgary road crews prepare for expected snowfall
The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for Monday's snowfall.
WEATHER
WEATHER First accumulating snowfall of the season hits Monday
Snowfall warnings have been issued along the foothills with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day Monday.
Calgary climate conferences aims to reduce emissions
Two events, both focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are happening in Calgary this week.
Regina
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
Saskatoon
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
Vancouver
Atmospheric river shatters rainfall records across B.C.'s South Coast
The atmospheric river event that brought heavy downpours and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend has come to an end, but not before smashing a number of records.
Six months on, what has the Trans Mountain pipeline project achieved and what's next?
Nearly six months after its opening, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is boosting Canada's energy sector as promised — but questions still linger about who will pay for the project's massive cost overruns.
Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding
Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.
Vancouver Island
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.