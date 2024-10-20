TORONTO
Toronto

4-vehicle crash impacted traffic in Toronto’s west end

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an Oct. 20 crash near Keele and Rogers. (Tom Podolec/CP24) A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an Oct. 20 crash near Keele and Rogers. (Tom Podolec/CP24)
Share

A four-vehicle collision caused traffic delays on Sunday evening near in Toronto’s York area.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Keele and Donald Avenue, just north of Rogers Road, at around 6 p.m., flipped over.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Currently, southbound Keele Street is closed at Rotherham Avenue, while northbound Keele is closed at Dunraven Drive. Police say motorists should also consider alternate routes.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

  • One injured in apartment fire

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.

  • Pickup truck catches fire on 400

    A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News