4-vehicle crash impacted traffic in Toronto’s west end

A four-vehicle collision caused traffic delays on Sunday evening near in Toronto’s York area.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Keele and Donald Avenue, just north of Rogers Road, at around 6 p.m., flipped over.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Currently, southbound Keele Street is closed at Rotherham Avenue, while northbound Keele is closed at Dunraven Drive. Police say motorists should also consider alternate routes.