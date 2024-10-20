No injuries reported following Mississauga jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery

Police are investigating after the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the front of a jewelry store in Mississauga and its occupants stole unknown quantity of merchandise.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened on Sunday at Jay Santoshi Jewellers at 280 Derry Rd. W., near McLaughlin Road.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 2:15 p.m.

Investigators said there were no reports of physical injuries, adding that they have no further details to provide at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators with PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.