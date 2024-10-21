TORONTO
1 person seriously injured in Mississauga collision

A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24) A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
One person has serious injuries after the drivers of a vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Kennedy Road and Central Parkway.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area around 1:45 p.m.

Parts of Kennedy and Eglinton Avenue were temporarily shut down, but have since reopened.

