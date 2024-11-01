TORONTO
Things to Know T.O.

    • Preventing ovarian cancer

    Share
    TORONTO -

    We learn about the important steps involved in preventing a diagnosis with Ovarian Cancer Canada.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    • Calls to cut PST on new home construction intensify in Sask.

      A rebate on the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on new home builds was an election promise from the Saskatchewan Party. However, the federal Conservatives have gone one step further – calling for the GST on the builds to be axed nationwide.

    • Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani

      The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina's next mayor.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News