Preventing an ovarian cancer diagnosis
We learn about the important steps to prevent a diagnosis with Ovarian Cancer Canada.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
'One of the most talked about words of 2024': This is Collins Dictionary's word of the year
Collins Dictionary has declared 'brat' -- the album title that became a summer-living ideal -- its 2024 word of the year.
Canada and the U.S. share the world's longest border. Here's how the election could affect it
Spend just a few minutes at the border between Canada and the U.S. – the world's longest – and you'll see why trade is a vital lifeline.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
opinion Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take a different tack this time to the U.S. election
With a divided electorate about to head to the polls after a dramatic presidential campaign, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a more neutral approach in the 2024 U.S. general election compared to 2020, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in her column for CTVNews.ca.
Heidi Klum and Janelle Monae wear elaborate E.T. costumes for their Halloween parties
Heidi Klum and Janelle Monae opted for out-of-this-world Halloween costumes this year — both choosing to dress as the stubby alien E.T. for their parties on opposite coasts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Q&A: Mayor Plante on hijab controversy, decision to not run again in 2025
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante spoke to CTV News anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen about her shocking decision, what's next for her and about a recent controversial decision to remove a poster at City Hall because it depicted a woman in a hijab.
-
Service resumes on Montreal Metro's Green line
Service has resumed on the Montreal Metro's Green line, which was down early Friday morning due to 'water infiltration.'
-
Washington Capitals beat Montreal Canadiens 6-3
The Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 to continue their strong start.
Ottawa
-
Parking rates increase at two Ottawa garages in ByWard Market
Drivers will be paying more to park at several municipal parking lots in Ottawa, including the two lots in the ByWard Market. The short-term parking rate at the parking garage at 70 Clarence Street increases to $2 for 30 minutes.
-
Ottawa resident facing charges in connection to fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last May
An Ottawa resident is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last May. Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision on Highway 417 by Kinburn Side Road just before 9:30 a.m. on May 14.
-
5 tips to adjust to the time change this weekend
The switch to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour. The end of daylight saving time means it will get darker earlier in the evening, with sunset before 5 p.m. starting on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
New technology at Sudbury hospital offers better way to perform breast cancer surgery
There’s a new cutting-edge technique being used at the hospital in Sudbury that’s improving precision and efficiency of breast cancer surgery.
Kitchener
-
UPDATE
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
-
Police investigating reports of trick-or-treaters shot with pellets in Guelph
Some trick-or-treaters in Guelph said they had a frightening experience after they were shot with pellets.
-
Eviction notices issued at Guelph encampment
People living in an encampment in Guelph have been told they have two weeks to pack up and get out.
London
-
St. Thomas apartment closed after alleged renovictions lead to 'severe fire code deficiencies'
The St. Thomas Fire Department says it was an extreme case of renoviction that led to the closure of an apartment building in the south end of the city, following numerous safety violations.
-
'This checks off all of the boxes': Converting vacant offices into residences in downtown London
The city of London is contributing more than $3 million for an office to residential conversion downtown.
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motivated crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
Windsor
-
Weapons and drugs found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop
While patrolling for stolen vehicles in the Bothwell area around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police saw a pickup truck approaching. After getting the license plate, an office tried to make a U-turn, but the truck sped away.
-
Windsor teen’s shredded pepperoni pizza post goes viral
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
-
Man accused of attempted murder arrested for bail violations
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
Barrie
-
Resident charged with arson in Orillia apartment complex fire
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a resident of the apartment building on King Street with arson.
-
Man allegedly involved in Schomberg shooting removes GPS monitor, considered armed and dangerous
York Regional Police (YRP) are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in the shooting of a 65-year-old man in Schomberg as he walked his dog in February 2023.
-
Found: Canada-wide warrant for issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant issued for a man who frequents Barrie has been resolved.
Winnipeg
-
'More vulnerable and less protected': Winnipeg restaurants want help curbing crime
Winnipeg restaurant owners are calling for help amid rising crime in their dining rooms, saying the province’s retail crime initiative doesn’t go far enough.
-
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
-
Suspect arrested in shooting at musician AP Dhillon's B.C. home, 2nd suspect likely fled to India: RCMP
Police on Vancouver Island say one suspect has been arrested and another is believed to have fled Canada after shots were fired at a Punjabi musician's Victoria-area home last month.
Atlantic
-
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
-
Gas prices down slightly across the Maritimes
Gas prices dropped slightly in all three Maritime provinces overnight.
-
'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
-
1 in 5 Albertans living with dental pain, oral health problems
A surprising number of Albertans are living with persistent pain and oral health problems, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Calgary
-
2 saved from burning home in Penbrooke Meadows
Firefighters needed to rescue the occupants of a burning home in Penbrooke Meadows after one of the evacuees climbed out of an upstairs window and was stranded on the roof.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Near-zero visibility prompts advisories for Calgary and area early Friday
Dense fog formed in and around Calgary overnight Thursday, and, by Friday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued fog advisories with some communities in southern Alberta experiencing near-zero visibility.
Regina
-
Bobby Cameron will serve as FSIN Chief for a third term following election win
Bobby Cameron will serve another term as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), following an election at Saskatoon’s TCU place on Thursday.
-
'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.
-
More women elected to Sask. Legislative Assembly, according to Canadian organization
A large percentage of newly elected MLAs in Saskatchewan are women, according to a Canadian organization called Equal Voice.
Saskatoon
-
Bobby Cameron will serve as FSIN Chief for a third term following election win
Bobby Cameron will serve another term as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), following an election at Saskatoon’s TCU place on Thursday.
-
More women elected to Sask. Legislative Assembly, according to Canadian organization
A large percentage of newly elected MLAs in Saskatchewan are women, according to a Canadian organization called Equal Voice.
-
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Vancouver
-
Investigation of B.C. escort accused of drugging, stealing from clients was 'sloppy' and 'reckless': judge
The investigation into allegations a B.C. woman drugged and stole from men who hired her as an escort – leaving one victim dead – was marked by "professional negligence, recklessness, and operational failures," according to a judge.
-
B.C. port employers issue lockout notice in labour dispute with foremen union
Ports in British Columbia are waking up to the possibility of another provincewide labour disruption as employers say they will lock out members of the union representing more than 700 foremen after it served a strike notice.
-
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port employers issue lockout notice in labour dispute with foremen union
Ports in British Columbia are waking up to the possibility of another provincewide labour disruption as employers say they will lock out members of the union representing more than 700 foremen after it served a strike notice.
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the 'largest and most sophisticated' drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a 'super lab' operated by international organized criminals.
-
Suspect arrested in shooting at musician AP Dhillon's B.C. home, 2nd suspect likely fled to India: RCMP
Police on Vancouver Island say one suspect has been arrested and another is believed to have fled Canada after shots were fired at a Punjabi musician's Victoria-area home last month.