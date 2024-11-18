New line of dog food and holiday tips for pets
Petcurean wants all pet parents to safely spoil their furry friends this holiday season with a new line of dog food called Now Fresh.
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds 'fuel to the fire' of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
WATCH Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver
Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies after falling from building
Vladimir Shklyarov, a world-renowned Russian ballet star, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a building on Saturday.
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Montreal
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Ottawa
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
Ottawa Food Bank sees record number of visits in October, calls on city to declare a food insecurity crisis
The Ottawa Food Bank is seeing a record number of people turning to the agency for help, and it expects the numbers to continue to rise heading into the holiday season.
Northern Ontario
Eight Sudbury school buses cancelled due to vandalism
Some Sudbury parents are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school buses were cancelled Monday morning due to vandalism.
-
Northern Ont. neighbour grabbed a gun, threatened to shoot dogs
A neighbour dispute escalated to threats to shoot dogs, leading to police being called to a residence in Goulais River, Ont.
Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
-
Knife pulled out during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph woman has been arrested after police said a knife was pulled out during a fight in downtown Guelph.
London
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
-
Windsor
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
-
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
-
Barrie
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Father with child passenger crashes into ditch, blows 3x over legal alcohol limit: OPP
Police charged a woman with exceeding the legal alcohol limit by three times following a collision in Severn Township.
-
Driver dies in collision with tree after vehicle bursts into flames
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Bracebridge that claimed the life of one person over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
-
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP search Upper Tracy area for Fredericton man missing since May
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search is ongoing for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since May.
-
Former P.E.I. substitute teacher charged with making child pornography
A 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., who police previously reported to be a substitute teacher, has been charged with child pornography offences.
N.L.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: A big chill is just around the corner
Temperatures climbed to highs of 1 and 3 over the weekend, but that's probably the last time we'll see daytime highs above the freezing mark for a long while.
-
Oilers to face Canadiens Monday night, Nurse unlikely to play
The Edmonton Oilers seem to be emerging from their early-season slump, and they'll look to continue the turnaround when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
-
Calgary
Calgary's living wage now $10 per hour above Alberta's minimum wage
Calgarians are struggling with rising costs more than ever and their paycheques aren't keeping up, a new report says.
-
City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
-
Regina
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
-
Saskatoon
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Police in Prince Albert ask east side residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting
Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near the Max Clunie Field to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.
-
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
Vancouver
Surrey crash leaves one dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute
At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.
-
Fall storm bringing 'very windy conditions' to B.C.'s South Coast this week
Forecasters are expecting intense winds to batter B.C.’s South Coast this week during the region’s latest fall storm.
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
-
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.