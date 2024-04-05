How to keep car costs down
Personal finance expert Barry Choi discusses how to reduce car costs with Turo’s car-sharing platform that allows owners to profit by renting out their personal vehicle.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Spring storm brings outages across Quebec and Ontario, heavy snow in the east
An early April spring storm continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
2 major areas of wrongdoing uncovered in probe into aid worker deaths in Gaza
The Israeli military said Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.
NEW 2 in 3 Canadians doubt police can find stolen cars: Nanos
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'
As the past few weeks have shown, royalty and the media can be an explosive mix. For more evidence, watch 'Scoop,' a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about a disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave in 2019 in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
4 teens arrested after man stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx Metro
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what police believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
COMING UP @ 11:30 AM Premier Ford is in Ottawa today to update the city's progress towards its housing target
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to "provide an update on Ottawa's progress towards its housing target," according to a media release. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the media conference at 11:30 a.m.
Ottawa home prices increase 2.7 per cent in March
Home sales and prices inched up in March, as Ottawa's real estate market showed "early signs of a buzzing spring market," according to a new report.
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Cochrane, Ont. inundated with interest from southern Ontario residents after $10 land plot offer
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
Teens arrested in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Kitchener jewelry store robbery from nearly three months ago.
Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford - there were multiple crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 21 year old.
EXCLUSIVE Neighbours pushing back against proposal for a third homeless hub along the same street
There’s growing concern that city council will agree to permit a third low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness along a short stretch of Wellington Road near Westminster Ponds.
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
SIGNING OFF Lisa Williams announces retirement from AM800 CKLW
After 38 years with the station, Lisa Williams has announced her retirement from AM800 CKLW. A long-time trusted voice of AM800 Windsor’s THE MORNING DRIVE with Mike & Lisa, Williams announced her retirement today on the program Friday morning.
Amherstburg honoured from Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island
Amherstburg and a couple businesses in town have been recognized for four events by the ‘Best of Windsor-Essex’ awards from Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).
2 people taken to London hospital after crash in Chatham-Kent
Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
Homicide suspect wanted in connection with second killing
A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island while fuel prices dropped in New Brunswick.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, April 5, 2024.
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
Calgary snowfall creates treacherous commute for drivers
Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.
Man stabbed in the neck by woman in Mission
Police say a woman stabbed a man in the neck around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Calgary fire officials investigate house fire
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire in the southeast community of Douglasdale.
RCMP on scene of serious collision north of Moose Jaw
RCMP say Highway 2 is closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.
When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
'We are struggling': Muslim Food Bank pleading for donations amid challenging Ramadan
The Lower Mainland Muslim Food Bank says it is struggling with high demand and not enough donations during the holy month of Ramadan.
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.