Hong Kong’s vibrant art scene
Travel expert Lorraine Simpson shares how Hong Kong is an exciting destination for art lovers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 25 in 4 states
Emergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a massive storm surge and knocking out power to millions of customers in several states. At least 21 people were reported dead in four states.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a foreign government
A former parliamentarian is suspected of 'having worked to influence parliamentary business' on behalf of an unnamed foreign government, Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry Friday.
1 person hospitalized, 550 people symptomatic after illness outbreak at P.E.I. shellfish festival
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Live hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map
Here is an interactive hurricane map using live tracking data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), following Hurricane Helene's observed and forecasted paths.
Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in huge explosion that shook Lebanon's capital
The Israeli military said Friday it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, where a series of massive explosions levelled multiple buildings and sent clouds of orange and black smoke billowing in the skies in the biggest blasts to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Quebec MNA accuses SAQ of being backed by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups'
Quebec solidaire (QS) accused Quebec's liquor control board of being supported by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups."
-
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Ottawa
-
Rats are overtaking Overbrook
A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.
-
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
-
Ottawa police asking people to celebrate responsibly during, after Panda Game
The Ottawa Police Service is asking residents to celebrate responsibly during and after the Panda Game, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 6 at TD Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
-
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
-
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.
London
-
Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ont.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
-
Third suspect arrested following July shooting incident in London
A third person has been arrested following a shooting in London in July. Police had previously said officers were looking for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, who they say has now been arrested.
-
LPS release images of possible arson suspect
The person was previously described as thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision with vehicle
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Chatham Thursday night.
-
Police searching for suspects following alleged assault
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify three suspects after an alleged assault involving a knife and bear mace.
-
Another fire at former Mission Thrift Store location
A second fire is being reported at the former Mission Thrift Store location on Giles Boulevard.
Barrie
-
New road officially opens to help relieve traffic congestion in Barrie's south end
The highly-anticipated Bryne Drive South extension in Barrie opened Friday afternoon, and is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city's busy south end.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Winnipeg
-
Province signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place.
-
Ontario woman arrested following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
-
Lawsuit settlement, collective agreements and Hydro losses drive up Manitoba deficit
New documents show the Manitoba government posted a deficit in the last fiscal year of just under $2 billion -- the largest non-pandemic deficit in the province's history -- in the fiscal year that ended in March.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
1 person hospitalized, 550 people symptomatic after illness outbreak at P.E.I. shellfish festival
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
Fair fall weekend weather expected in the Maritimes after rainfall
A much-needed round of rain continues to clear the Maritimes Friday night.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Edmonton
-
RCMP says Premier Smith wrong on RCMP numbers despite monthly updates
The Alberta RCMP says Premier Danielle Smith was "inaccurate" in statements about the province's Mounties on Thursday.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
-
Pumpkins After Dark again takes over Borden Park
The Northlands neighbourhood is home to about 10,000 more residents until the end of October with the start of Pumpkins After Dark.
Calgary
-
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 25 in 4 states
Emergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a massive storm surge and knocking out power to millions of customers in several states. At least 21 people were reported dead in four states.
-
Suncor Energy pleads guilty to charges for 2019 injury on oil vessel off Newfoundland
Suncor Energy has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a worker injury in 2019 aboard its production vessel in an oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation shooting
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
-
Sask. gov't run grocery stores, PST cuts promised in pre-campaign announcements
The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan says a former government-run liquor store would be turned into a government-operated grocery store if the party were to form government.
-
Staff at Munch Catering serve up smiles at temporary café
A local catering company offering employment for people with cognitive disabilities branched out with a temporary café.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
-
Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street
A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).
-
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Vancouver
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
-
B.C. NDP adds fast-tracking pre-fabricated homes to housing plans ahead of election
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province's housing crisis.
-
Jann Arden in Vancouver to oppose export of Canadian horses for slaughter
Singer and songwriter Jann Arden is in Vancouver on Friday to raise donations and awareness in an effort to stop the export of live horses for slaughter overseas.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP adds fast-tracking pre-fabricated homes to housing plans ahead of election
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province's housing crisis.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
-
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.