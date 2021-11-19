TORONTO -- The City of Toronto says they are prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines following Health Canada’s authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children Friday and will prioritize 34 neighbourhoods for school-based clinics.

According to a release issued Thursday, Toronto Public Health says it estimates that COVID-19 vaccines for children will arrive in Ontario within approximately one week.

On Nov. 10, the city identified 30 neighbourhoods in which the vaccine rollout for children would benefit from a “neighbourhood-focused strategy.” The city says that these neighbourhoods will see the first roll-out of school-based vaccination clinics.

The neighbourhoods were identified based on COVID-19 case rates during the fourth wave, socio-economic demographics and well as vaccination rates in individuals between the ages of 12 and 17.

"We have 30 priority neighbourhoods for which there will be enhanced resources based on the data indicating the need for those increased resources,” Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said last week. “That being said, there will be school-based clinics in neighbourhoods across the city from the outset.”

On Thursday, they expanded the original list to include four additional neighbourhoods.

This is the complete list of the 34 prioritized neighbourhoods for school-based clinics:

Bendale

Black Creek

Brookhaven-Amesbury

Clairlea-Birchmount

Dorset Park

Downsview-Roding-CFB

Eglinton East

Elms-Old Rexdale

Englemount-Lawrence

Flemingdon Park

Glenfield-Jane Heights

Humber Summit

Rouge

Scarborough Village

Taylor-Massey

Thorncliffe Park

West Hill

West Humber-Clairville

Humbermede

Islington-City Centre West

Kensington-Chinatown

Kingsview Village-The Westway

L’Amoreaux

Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown

Malvern

Morningside

Mount Dennis

Oakridge

Parkwoods Donalda

Westminster-Branson

Weston

Wexford-Maryvale

Woburn

York University Heights

WHERE CAN I GET MY CHILD VACCINATED IN TORONTO?

School-based clinics will not be the only avenue to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine for those ages five to 11. The city is soon expected to open appointment bookings for kids at the five city-run vaccination clinics which can be obtained through the provincial booking system.

Children will also be able to receive their vaccinations at clinics run by a Toronto hospital or health care partners, more than 450 local pharmacies and through participating family health teams.

Additionally, the city stated that they are continuing to “host a number of education sessions, webinars, and town halls for parents and guardians, newcomers, physicians, community agencies and ambassadors” on the subject of children’s vaccinations.

These efforts will also be supported by “a comprehensive advertising campaign” to raise awareness surrounding vaccination uptake in children. This campaign will roll out in multiple languages, the city says.

Currently, 85 per cent of Torontonians 12 and up are fully vaccinated and more than 88 per cent have received at least one dose.