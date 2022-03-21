These Ontario politicians are using TikTok to connect with millions of viewers
A TikTok account may not be the first resource you’d expect to find in a politician’s toolkit, but more Ontario officials are carving a niche out on the platform.
Goldie Ghamari, the MPP for Carleton in Ottawa, has utilized TikTok to her advantage, aquiring an audience of more than 50,000 followers in the two years since she created her account.
The 36-year-old Progressive Conservative uploads almost daily to the app, which allows users to post short, personalized videos for their audience. In her videos, Ghamari shares insights into the daily life of an Ontario politician and what goes on behind-the-scenes at Queen’s Park, while also creating more lighthearted content, like the many videos with her GoldenDoodle, Baxter.
“I joined TikTok in March 2020 soon after Premier Ford announced the state of emergency and first lockdown due to COVID-19,” Ghamari told CTV News Toronto. “My sister started sending [TikToks] to me and I decided to make an account as a way to keep in touch with her and some of my other friends.”
She said the platform made her feel less isolated in the early days of the pandemic.
The first video of Ghamari’s that went viral, posted in April 2020 and amassing more than 1.4M views, detailed reactions she claims to receive when people find out she’s a politician, including questions like, ‘Are you old enough?’ and, ‘Why are you on social media?'
While Ghamari initially used the account to share government messaging about COVID-19 information “in a fun and lighthearted way,” she soon started to explore themes around being a young woman and visible minority participating in conservative politics.
In one video, Ghamari describes herself as a ‘Red Tory’ — a term often used to describe conservative politicians that may favour social policies, while still focusing on fiscal discipline.
She ensures her audience that she is pro-choice, supports LGBTQS2+ rights, and that her political focus is “reducing wasteful government spending and respecting taxpayer money.”
Sol Mamakwa, the New Democratic Party MPP for Kiiwetinoong, has over 30,000 followers on TikTok. He shares videos on Indigneous issues, life as an MPP and his day-to-day as a Kingfisher Lake band member.
Mamakwa’s most viewed video was posted for Canada Day 2021.
“I want to be able to wish everyone a Happy Canada Day, but I cannot,” the MPP said in the video.
He asks Canadians to reflect on the “horrific price that was paid to establish this country that we call Canada.”
The video has nearly 376,000 views.
“That's where I think we were able to reach those who were never part of the conversation, those who are just learning and want to be part of the change,” Mamakwa told CTV News Toronto on Monday.
“It's important to share stories about Indigenous people,” he said. “Not only that, but the work I do as a First Nations politician.”
Mamakwa has shared videos informing Canadians of the Neskantaga water crisis, the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children in Kamloops in 2021 and the housing crisis, among a myriad of others.
"It starts by sharing the truth," he said.
But Mamakwa says he likes to sprinkle in some humour into his content as well and often enjoys browsing through #nativetiktok and #indigenoustiktok, where he says he finds “a lot of humour.”
Ghamari and Mamakwa have even colloborated on TikTok in the past.
When asked if she’s received any backlash from her online hobby, Ghamari said criticism has only come from those who don’t know her or “would never vote for [her] in the first place.”
“I’ve received an overwhelming amount of positive and encouraging comments from constituents because they appreciate that I’m engaging with younger people,” she said. “Most people understand that politicians take breaks just like everyone else and engage in various hobbies and activities — mine just happens to be a bit more public-facing.”
She says does have to be careful about what she puts on the internet though. In one TikTok, titled ‘Things you can’t have as a politician,’ Ghamari shares that she feels pressure to suppress her sense of humour, personality and social life in order to fit the mould of a politician.
Comments on some of her videos accuse the politician of spending too much time creating social media content, to which she said TikTok is simply for fun and no amount of videos mean she’s not performing her parliamentary duties.
While Ghamari never expected her account to take off the way it has, she says she’s still enjoying creating the videos and hopes to continue engaging with her community.
“I never actually thought that so many people would like my political sense of humour or be so engaged with my videos,” she said.
“I think TikTok is a fun way to share your message with younger people if you can capture their interest and engagement. I’ll make videos whenever I have some spare time because it’s a fun hobby and a great way to express my creativity when I want to relax after a long day.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19 transmission to babies before, during, and after birth rare, study finds
COVID-19 transmission to a newborn from the birthing parent is fewer than two per cent, according to a new systematic review study that analyzed data from more than 470 studies.
Hillier: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'not going to end soon'
Canada’s former chief of the defence staff is warning of a 'long-term' Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let it go’ in bunker performs national anthem in Poland
Two weeks ago, seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych was hiding in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, singing ‘Let it go’ from Disney’s Frozen. On Sunday, she was safe in Poland, singing once again, this time in an arena in front of thousands of people for a charity concert in support of Ukraine.
When will feds lift COVID-19 mandates? It's complicated, minister says
Conservative and NDP members of the House of Commons health committee hammered Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos with questions about a timeline, a benchmark, or a set of conditions that would trigger an end to vaccine requirements for travellers and federal employees.
Air Canada CEO apologizes to parliamentary committee in first comments on poor French
Air Canada's chief executive has apologized to a parliamentary committee in his first comments since his poor grasp of the French language raised a huge outcry last fall.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre speaks at Montreal-area restaurant with ties to anti-vax movement
As part of a series of Quebec campaign stops, conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made an appearance Monday at Casa Grecque, a Laval restaurant with ties to a local anti-vaccine movement.
London
-
-
Ontario man given $110 ticket for peeling licence plate taking his fight to court
An Ontario man who was handed a $110 ticket for having a peeling and faded licence plate says he believes the charge is unfair and will fight the fine in court.
-
Police identify driver of vehicle that crashed into Maitland River
Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Maitland River near Ethle, Ont. on Friday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed in Brant County late Monday afternoon.
-
170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University issued an additional 23 tickets and charges.
-
Mask rules still in place at some local businesses
The provincial mandate requiring face coverings has come to an end in most settings, but a number of local businesses are keeping masking rules in place – at least for now.
Northern Ontario
-
Mural unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School to educate on racism
A mural intended to educate and eradicate racism was unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School on Monday morning.
-
CP Rail work stoppage enters Day 2 in Sudbury as supply chain fears grow
Workers outside the Sudbury Canadian Pacific Rail Yard hit the picket line as the work stoppage grappling the country entered Day 2.
-
Thessalon, Bruce Mines could be left without physicians next month
A contract dispute between the province and individual municipalities could result in Thessalon and Bruce Mines losing all their physicians next month.
Ottawa
-
Family and friends of Ottawa hit-and-run victim hoping she can meet Justin Bieber
A social media campaign is underway to reach Justin Bieber in order to put a smile on the face of a young girl who is the victim of a hit-and-run.
-
Ottawa firefighters rescue two men and a dog from Rideau River
Ottawa firefighters were able to rescue two men and a dog from quick moving waters in Manotick Monday afternoon.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Windsor
-
Authorities search Detroit River for alleged suspect in LaSalle homicide
An investigation is ongoing in Lasalle, after police discovered the body of a woman in her home on Saturday.
-
Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor Avenue
A 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Masks no longer required in City of Windsor facilities
The City of Windsor has ended its municipal mask by-law, requiring members of the public to wear a mask in all city facilities.
Barrie
-
Mixed emotions as mask mandates lift in Simcoe Muskoka schools
Monday was the first day back to school after March Break, and the first day, students did not have to wear a mask in class.
-
OPP investigate deadly electrocution at Orillia hydro plant
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
-
Fire that sent Alliston woman to hospital under investigation
Investigators are continuing to look into a house fire that took place in Alliston, Ont. Sunday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers are holding off on any move toward permanent daylight time until they see what neighbouring jurisdictions do.
Calgary
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
'Now is not the time': 2 day old CP Rail work stoppage already hurting Canadian economy
Canada’s labour minister is in Calgary where CP Rail and the teamsters union are in negotiation while a work stoppage shuts down much of the rail traffic across Canada
-
1 dead following reports of gunshots along 16th Avenue N.W.
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting along 16th Avenue N.W. left one man dead.
Winnipeg
-
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas facing calls to step down amid suspension over sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations
Arlen Dumas is facing calls to step down as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) amid an allegation of sexual harassment and sexual assault brought forward against him by a senior AMC staff member.
-
'Just covered in ice and water': 145 weekend calls for tows in Manitoba back lanes amid spring thaw
Snow clearing crews and tow trucks had a busy weekend trying to keep up with Manitoba’s back lanes.
-
Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. man caught on camera shoving Asian senior with dementia given probation, but no jail time
A man caught on camera shoving an elderly Asian man in Vancouver two years ago will not serve time behind bars for the assault, a judge said Monday.
-
B.C.'s orthopaedic surgeons urge use of private clinics to halt ballooning waits
Faced with physically-deteriorating patients increasingly relying on opioids to manage chronic and debilitating pain, British Columbia’s orthopaedic surgeons are urging the province to expand the use of private clinics to mitigate ballooning waits for surgeries.
-
Controversial bylaw having negative impact on Prince George's homeless population, report finds
A B.C. city's controversial bylaw to limit so-called nuisances is having a negative impact on the homeless population, according to a pair of new reports commissioned by the BC Assembly of First Nations.
Edmonton
-
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton
A crash involving an SUV and semi-trailer in southeast Edmonton Monday injured four youth and one adult, police said.
-
Police seek man who placed cell phone up girl's skirt at West Edmonton Mall
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help identifying a man who put a cell phone underneath a 14-year-old girl's skirt on an escalator.
-
Former Alberta politicians spearhead fill-a-plane donation drive for Ukraine
A former Alberta premier and MLA have organized a donation drive to fill a plane with 35 tonnes of aid to Ukraine.