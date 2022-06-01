These major Toronto roadways will be closed this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
The Don Valley Parkway will be closed to vehicle traffic from York Mills Road to the Gardiner expressway on Sunday, June 5 from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the Bike for Brain health fundraiser, the City said in a news release.
The Gardiner Expressway itself will also be closed between the DVP and South Kingsway at the same time.
The closures aren’t limited to the city’s highways. Dundas Street West will be closed between Ossington and Landsdowne avenues starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3 until 1 a.m. on Monday, June 6 for Do West Fest.
ActiveTO is also taking place this weekend on The Meadoway, from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road, from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Roads in High Park will be closed to vehicles as well.
If you want to beat the traffic this weekend, the TTC is running at almost full service, with the exception of closures on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations and on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. Shuttle buses will be available.
BALLOT BOX | Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?
