These five passwords are the most commonly guessed by hackers
Thursday marks World Password Day and a new survey has found that many internet users' passwords aren’t as strong as they should be.
When it comes to passwords, many of us recycle them, use the same one for many different services or don't try very hard to make them difficult, and according to security company Cisco Canada, that’s exactly what cyber criminals are hoping for.
“The attackers know this and they are searching for easy-to-guess passwords on a continuous basis,” Dave Lewis, a global advisory chief information officer at Cisco Canada, told CTV News Toronto.
According to the mobile security firm Lookout, these five passwords are the most often hacked:
- 123456
- 123456789
- qwerty
- password
- 12345
A strong password should have upper and lowercase letters, and symbols. It should not be used on more than one website. With so many unique passwords it can be difficult to remember them all and that's when a password manager can come in handy.
Consumer Reports has studied password managers in the past and found they can be a good option.
“With password managers, you only have to remember one password, your master password for the password manager" Bree Fowler with Consumer Reports said.
While some fear their password manager could get hacked, Lewis said the chance thieves could actually retrieve them is extremely doubtful.
“The chances of a password manager getting compromised is very low and even if it did the passwords are encrypted so the likelihood they could be reversed is very low,” he said.
Some other ways to protect your password security is to use multifactor authentication, use longer and stronger passwords, beware of suspicious password links and always use anti-virus security software.
Also, it's important to be careful with what you're sharing on social media, as hackers are always searching for clues to passwords, such as the names of children or pets.
“If your password is Fluffy123, there is a high probability a hacker can figure that out,” Lewis said. “However, if you’re using something that has a mix of different characters, the chances they can puzzle that out in short order is much, much lower."
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
-
-
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Digs and promises: Here's what happened on week 1 of the campaign trail
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported at least four people had died. The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
Video shows two young men assaulting man with Israel flag; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police and Dawson College are investigating after video surfaced of an elderly man being accosted and allegedly assaulted by two young men while walking home after an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
London
-
$2/L on the horizon as gas prices jump in London, Ont.
It is another day of sticker shock at gas pumps.
-
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Teen charged after police officers reportedly injured in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have charged a 17-year-old girl after a reported altercation in Cambridge led to officers getting injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Rising diesel costs hurting truckers
With diesel fuel hovering around the $2.50 mark in the north, business owners say it’s getting tougher to keep costs in line week to week.
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
North Bay police seize $85K in drugs, arrest three from southern Ont.
Three people from southern Ontario were arrested and $85,000 in narcotics was seized along with a gun at a North Bay apartment building, police say.
Ottawa
-
Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home
Statistics Canada says 45.8 per cent of Ottawa employees were working either partly or exclusively from home last month, including federal public servants.
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Friday
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection continues to drop.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
-
Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman
A 34-year-old Blenheim, Ont. man is facing three counts of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a woman.
-
Cloudy, chance of showers for Windsor-Essex Friday
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex residents can expect a cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday to start the weekend.
Barrie
-
Tractor-trailer driver charged for losing load on Hwy 400
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 through Barrie briefly became like a parking lot when a tractor-trailer lost its load on Thursday afternoon.
-
Riders most at-fault in deadly collisions involving motorcycles: report
The OPP collected information from the past decade that points to motorcyclists being more at fault in collisions that claimed the rider's life than the other motorists involved.
-
Driver loses licence for 30 days for speeding double the limit on rural road: OPP
Provincial police suspended a driver's licence for 30 days after an officer allegedly clocked a vehicle speeding nearly double the posted limit along a rural road through Kawartha Lakes.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
-
Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings
Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate drops drastically but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Although Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, Calgary's jobless rate is now the highest in Canada.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Calgary's largest used book sale fundraiser returns after pandemic hiatus
Roughly 150,000 used books are up for grabs as the Calgary Reads Big Book Sale is back and child literacy programs in the city are set to benefit.
Winnipeg
-
Permanent patching underway on Winnipeg’s pothole-plagued streets
Winnipeg drivers will soon be in for a smoother ride.
-
Overland flooding could affect seasonal campground openings: province
Manitoba’s ongoing flooding woes and the late onset of spring have prompted a heads up from the province to campers and park-goers.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
More sexual enhancement products, workout supplements seized in B.C. by Health Canada
Dozens of "sexual enhancement" products and workout supplements sold in B.C. shops were seized and recently added to Health Canada's list of unauthorized products.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing
Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the club opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California.
-
Submachine gun banned in the U.S. seized in Edmonton
A MAC-10 submachine gun has been seized along with two other guns, and two men are facing charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler (but not cold) this weekend
The city hit 23 C on Thursday. But, it could be a while before we get back into the 20s. We'll see temperatures basically hold steady through today. We're around 12 C this morning and probably won't get much warmer than 15 C this afternoon.