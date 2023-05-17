These 2 Ontario properties are the best vacation homes in 2023: Vrbo

Two properties in Ontario were named among the best vacation homes in Canada.

Vrbo, a vacation rental company, compiled the top 10 properties for this year, crafting the list based on a combination of factors. These factors include ratings and reviews, whether the property is owned or managed by a Premier Host, and whether it contains “some of the most sought-after amenities.”

For Ontario, a country farmhouse in Prince Edward County and a lakefront cottage in Muskoka cracked the list.

Outside of the country farmhouse in Prince Edward County. (The Dans/Vrbo)

The seven-bedroom farmhouse earned praise for its ample living space with reading nooks, comfortable couches, open concept kitchen and dining room fit for a large group.

This property is listed at an average of $1,450 per night and can sleep up to 14 people at a time.

Inside the country farmhouse. (Vrbo/The Dans)

While the property sits on more than a dozen acres of land, it is also located near a forest with hiking trails with the end of the farmland overlooking Adolphus Reach – a river connecting to the Bay of Quinte – where guests can jump in for a swim.

Outside and inside the kitchen of the Muskoka cottage. (Northern Lakes Developments/Vrbo)

Meanwhile, the beachfront property nestled on Kahshe Lake in Muskoka was chosen for its prime location on a peninsula with over 350 feet of water frontage and “breathtaking sunsets.”

For about $1,500 a night, up to 18 people can sleep at this six-bedroom cottage, which comes with a swim out dock, a hot tub and a games room complete with a ping pong table.

Inside of the Muskoka cottage. (Northern Lakes Developments/Vrbo)

It also provides kayaks and canoes to its guests and has a small private island where the more adventurous types can go cliff diving.

Outside of the Muskoka cottage, complete with kayaks and canoes and a backyard gazebo. (Northern Lakes Developments/Vrbo)

Outside of Ontario, VRBO also selected homes in popular tourist destinations like Banff, Alta., Whistler, B.C., Mont Tremblant, Que., as among the top vacation homes in 2023.