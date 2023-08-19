The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario

The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.

Preply, an online tutoring platform, surveyed just over 1,500 Canadian residents in 44 cities, who have been living there for at least a year.

The unofficial survey asked how often participants see disrespectful behaviours where they live, based on 26 categories, which was then calculated into the city’s average “rudeness” score out of 10.

Based on the unofficial poll, two of the top three rudest cities in Canada are in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with Vaughan, Ont. reigning supreme with an 8.05 and Brampton, Ont. coming in third with 7.05. The average “rudeness” score sits at 5.22, according to Preply.

Vaughan ranked highly due to how many people are too “absorbed” by their phone in public, and not waving appreciatively when another driver lets you merge into their lane.

Other Ontario cities that are among the most rude include Windsor in fifth, Thunder Bay in sixth, and Sudbury in ninth.

The ranking of the rudest cities in Canada. (Preply)

While the GTA ranked highly for housing some of the rudest cities in Canada, it also takes the crown for having the most polite city in the country.

Markham, Ont. is considered the most courteous with a score of 2.91, which the unofficial survey says could be due to its cultural diversity. Chatham-Kent, St. Catharines, Oakville, Kingston, and London also cracked the nice list.

Preply also factored in which Canadian cities swear and apologize the most, and Burlington ranks first in both categories.

Here is how GTA cities scored: