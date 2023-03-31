The number of speed cameras on Toronto streets will soon be doubled
City Council has unanimously approved a motion to double the number of speed cameras on the streets of Toronto.
Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, seconded by councillor Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence), brought forth the motion to increase the number of Toronto speed cameras from 75 to 150 this week.
The move comes just weeks after 25 new speed cameras promised by former mayor John Tory began issuing tickets.
The city’s first 50 speed cameras were first turned on in July 2020.
The city’s 2023 budget invests more in to Toronto road safety than any previous budget, a whopping $72.8 million. Of that, $13.9 million is earmarked for speed enforcement and red light cameras.
"Speed cameras are one tool we can use to help make our streets safer for all residents," said McKelvie in a press release.
Speed cameras in Toronto have received mixed feedback from citizens who say the devices are inconsistently marked. One camera on Parkside Drive, just south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) accounted for 10 per cent of all speed tickets written in the latter half of 2022.
Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devises cost about $50,000 annually to operate and maintain, not including operating costs from Transportation Services, Court Services and Legal Services.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
These are the conditions -- and penalties if violated -- of the Rogers-Shaw deal
Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion takeover of rival telecom Shaw Communications Inc., but there are conditions attached and penalties of up to $1 billion if the companies violate them.
Syphilis cases in babies skyrocket in Canada amid health-care failures
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada are rising at a far faster rate than recorded in the United States or Europe, an increase public health experts said is driven by increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous people.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release
Disgraced South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, the lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's parents said after the parole hearing.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.
Montreal
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
London
-
Fire in Sarnia still under investigation
Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a house fire in Sarnia on Thursday. Crews were called to the 700 block of Talfourd Street just before 5 p.m. where they saw smoke on the front porch and coming from the eaves.
-
West Lorne hoping to become 'Hockeyville'
Residents of West Lorne and those who use the arena are hoping you’ll cast a vote for them as part of Kraft Hockeyville.
-
Flood outlook issued by Ausable Bayfield
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) has issued a flood outlook. Upwards of 50mm of rain is expected in 24 hours with minor flooding expected within low-lying flood plains.
Kitchener
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Man arrested in Guelph, Ont. snow-clearing scam
Guelph police say they have arrested a man in an alleged snow-clearing scam with several victims in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
Ottawa
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Fatal fire in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Windsor
-
One person displaced after overnight fire in Walkerville area
An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 950 block of Pierre Avenue around 2 a.m.
-
Chatham pair facing charges after found sleeping in hotel parking lot
Chatham-Kent police have charged two people after they were found sleeping in a parked vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
-
Firearms call investigated on Hall Avenue: WPS
Windsor police are investigating after a firearms call in the Walkerville area.
Barrie
-
April Fool's gas hike is no joke
The price increase affects all of Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Barrie and beyond.
-
Woman dies after fire in Keswick, police and fire marshal investigating
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and York Regional Police are investigating a house fire in Georgina after police say a woman was found in serious condition and later died.
-
Mom runs a 27-hour marathon for autistic son
Kelly Mahar is running hourly marathons to raise money for Autism Ontario’s York Region Camp for Kids with Autism.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Calgary
-
'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
-
Crash near High River, Alta. closes section of Highway 2A
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.
RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Siloam Mission changing entry rules, removing sobriety requirement
A Winnipeg homeless shelter is making changes to its entry policy and removing its sobriety requirement.
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Vancouver
-
1 man dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycles crash in Surrey suburb
A crash between two people riding motorcycles in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood turned fatal Thursday night, according to Mounties.
-
Chinatowns in Western Canada evolve and renew, both within and outside tradition
The mix of businesses in Western Canadian Chinatowns is changing as the neighbourhoods face higher crime levels, slower foot traffic and rising inflation.
-
Florida aquarium to release orca after more than 50 years in captivity
A Florida aquarium has reached a deal with animal welfare advocates to release Lolita, a 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) killer whale held in captivity for more than half a century, officials said on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Security incident at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station resolved 'without incident': ETS
A security incident at Edmonton's Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station was resolved safely and train service on the Capital and Metro lines will be restored, Edmonton Transit Service says.
-
Crash affecting traffic west of Edmonton International Airport
The southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 is not passable because of a crash, police say.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.