    The most viewed home in Canada is a $14 million house west of Toronto: report

    This $14-million home in Milton, Ont. was the most viewed property online on Zoocasa. (Courtesy of Mike Donia RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS INC.) This $14-million home in Milton, Ont. was the most viewed property online on Zoocasa. (Courtesy of Mike Donia RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS INC.)

    A multi-million-dollar house in Milton, Ont. is unofficially dubbed the “Bugatti” of luxury real estate, which may be why it was the most viewed home in Canada on Zoocasa last month.

    According to the real estate firm, the $14.4-million property at 4490 Henderson Road was the top viewed residence across the country in October. A spokesperson for the company said this list is based on what was most viewed on its website each month.

    This six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home sprawls over 35,000 square feet, including a 16,500-square-foot indoor car salon that can hold at least 95 cars inside.

    Inside the car salon. (Courtesy of Mike Donia RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS INC.)

    There is also a million-dollar kitchen complete with a 20-foot island with “appliances extraordinaire.”

    The kitchen. (Courtesy of Mike Donia RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS INC.)

    The three-and-a-half acre estate also boasts a glass elevator, wine room, infinity dream pool, and “too many features to list,” according to the listing.

    “Miami Vice meets Hollywood nice,” the listing reads.

