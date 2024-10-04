Toronto police officer shot in abdomen earlier this week now out of hospital

A Toronto police officer who was shot outside a midtown apartment building on Wednesday night has now been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw shared the news with CP24 during a one-on-one interview on Friday morning.

“I am very relieved to report he is out of hospital. When he left the hospital he actually went by his station to greet those who had supported him so closely,” he said. “I think it is just another example of the incredible people we have (visiting the station).”

The shooting occurred as officers were conducting a robbery investigation in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Investigators have said that officers approached two people at around 5:30 p.m. One of those people allegedly shot a 29-year-old cop in the abdomen and then fled the scene.

A 21-year-old man has since been arrested and is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder.

Two other individuals are also facing robbery-related charges.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, Denkiw said that the officer, a five-year veteran of the force, is now “resting at home.”

The SIU, meanwhile, continues to investigate the incident after determining that an officer fired his gun at one point.

Denkiw did not comment further about the events that transpired pending the resolution of the SIU investigation.

But he said that the response from fellow officers reminded him of the “incredible people” that work for the Toronto Police Service.

“There is an amazing sense of police family where our officers come together in these moments and you recognize that when one of us hurts we all hurt,” he said.