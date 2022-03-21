The government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale

The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.

The website, GCSurplus, features a long list of items. More items get added with time. Bids have started on some, while others are still waiting for offers.

The government provides details about a few of the items, including their condition and where they came from.

Here are some items on the list and the prices they are currently going for:

Apple MacBook A990 Pro 15-Inch

This laptop is currently going for $2,085. The bid was initially set for a minimum of $750. The bidding war will end on March 23. The laptop is unused and in its original packing. The item was “forfeited to the Crown.”

Landice Pro Sports Treadmill

This treadmill is currently going for $340, and bidding ends on March 23. Its not clear how the government acquired the item. It was initially going for a minimum bid of $300.

Large wooden desk

This wooden desk currently has no bids on it. The minimum bid that can be offered for it is $30 and its auction ends on March 23. The desk is described as “scratched, chipped and may require cleaning.”

Office chairs

The current bid for the five red office chairs is $50. Like the other items, the bidding war ends on March 23. The minimum bid was also set for $50.

Taylor Acoustic Guitar with Case and Accessories

This guitar is going for $1,575. The initial minimum bid for it was set at $475. Bidding for it ends in two days. It was made in California and Includes, “a hardshell case and Taylor-made strap.” The guitar is in its original packaging, which is now dusty and torn. The government says the items had been forfeited to the Crown.

2014 Ford Explorer

This car is going way below market price currently at $7,975, and bidding for it ends in three days. The minimum bid for it was set at $5,375.00 with 139,861 kilometres on it. The vehicle is being sold “without mechanical inspection. It may require unknown repairs.” The Government of Canada previously owned and operated the car.

Black and Decker 0.9 Cubic Feet Portable Washing Machine

The current bid for the portable washing machine stands at $295. The auction for it closes in three days. The minimum bid was set at $180. The item comes in its original packaging.

James Bond Movie Posters