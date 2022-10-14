The CP Holiday Train is on track to stop in Toronto this year. This is its route

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train chugging along the tracks. (CP Holiday Train) The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train chugging along the tracks. (CP Holiday Train)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton