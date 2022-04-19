The Arkells helped plan a surprise on-stage proposal for this Ontario couple
An Ontario couple got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when Canadian rock group The Arkells helped them execute a surprise proposal during a concert in Oshawa. Ont. on Saturday night.
Toronto resident Fabian Vargas told CTV News Toronto he's been planning to propose to his boyfriend, Drew Price, for months.
The Arkells’ song ‘My Heart Will Always Be Yours’ is the couple’s song, he said, and Vargas had the lyrics engraved on the engagement ring.
To make sure the moment arose, Vargas direct messages The Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman via Instagram to ensure the song would be on the set list, but the band offered more than just the promise of playing the song.
“They made it so much better and got us on stage so I could propose,” he said.
The band brought the two men on stage under the guise that they would dance and “get the crowd going,” but in reality, Kerman was ready to help facilitate the proposal.
A video posted to the band’s Instagram profile shows the proposal from start to finish.
“As soon as he reached into his back pocket and started looking at Drew, it got loud in there,” Kerman told CTV News Toronto Monday.
Price said he could hardly believe it, and that it took him a moment to realize what was actually happening.
“It felt like an out-of-body moment,” he said. “Even though there were thousands of people in the arena, it just felt like the two of us.”
Price accepted the proposal and was simultaneously met with a chorus of cheers from the crowd.
Now, the happy couple is revelling in their post-engagement glow.
“The response has been amazing,” Vargas said. “Amidst all of this negativity, a little bit of love shines out.”
The engagement ring is shown above. (Pat Darrah/CTV News Toronto)
