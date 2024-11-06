The 501 Queen streetcar is taking a shorter detour. Here's what you need to know
Starting next week, the 501 streetcar will begin taking a shorter detour, and replacement buses will no longer be running along Queen Street.
The TTC announced the service changes on one of the city’s busiest streetcar routes on Wednesday.
The eastbound 501 Queen Streetcar will now divert south on York Street, then east on Adelaide Street and north on Church Street before returning to Queen.
Meanwhile, the westbound route will head south on Church Street, then west on Richmond Street and finally turn north on York, where it will return to Queen.
Map shows the new detour route for the 501 Queen streetcar. (TTC)Currently, the streetcar is diverted via Spadina Avenue, and King and Church streets.
The route is also being supported by buses, which the TTC said will stop operating due to the shorter streetcar diversion.
The changes will come into effect on Sunday.
This updated route comes after the construction of streetcar track and overhead on Adelaide, Richmond and York streets have been completed.
The TTC noted that the new tracks would also create additional streetcar diversion options in the downtown core for emergencies and big events as well as planned streetcar infrastructure work.
Streetcar service has been affected by the ongoing Ontario Line construction and Queen between Bay and Victoria streets is expected to be closed until 2027.
In a statement, Mayor Olivia Chow said she was pleased that streetcar service was being restored along Queen.
“We know that construction can be challenging for Torontonians, but the restoration of this service will make it easier for residents to navigate the downtown core,” she said.
TTC CEO Greg Percy added that the new streetcar diversion allows for an uninterrupted customer journey and improves efficiency.
“This routing allows for the restoration of service as close to Queen St. as possible, while making allowances for Ontario Line construction,” he said.
