Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly

Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.

Retired ice dancer Tessa Virtue revealed her recent engagement to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly during a podcast released on Tuesday.

“Tessa’s engaged!” host Shantelle Bisson exclaimed during a conversation with one half of the most decorated Olympic ice dancers of all time.

Virtue met Rielly through mutual friends, she explained in the latest episode of the Without Losing Your Cool podcast.

The couple has been together for several years now, spending the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vancouver, where Rielly is from, before moving back to Toronto.

Virtue posted a photo of herself and Rielly on her Instagram on New Year’s Eve with the caption “So long 2022 … you were a special one.”

It was a memorable year for Virtue, who just last month was invested into the Order of Canada alongside her long-time skating partner, Scott Moir.

Virtue and Moir officially announced their retirement in 2019 following three gold medals and two silver medals across three sets of Olympic Games.

The pair had been named to the Order of Canada in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the investment ceremony was postponed.

