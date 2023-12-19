Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead

Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.

The charges stem from a fire which broke out at home on Derby Street on Hamilton Mountain on Dec. 29, 2022.

The blaze left two adults and two children dead.

“As a result of the investigation completed by the Office of the Fire Marshal, it has been determined that there weren’t working smoke alarms on all floors of the residence,” the Hamilton Fire Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The two tenants, who were not named, are now both facing charges of failing to notify the landlord that a smoke alarm in the unit is disconnected, is not operating or the operation of a smoke alarm in the unit is impaired, and for disabling a smoke alarm.

If convicted, the penalty is a fine of up to $50,000 for a first offence, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.

Firefighters said they won't have any further comment on the case as it is before the courts. However, they did issue a reminder that fires involving injury or death tend to be at the highest rate around the holidays.

“When seconds count, a working smoke alarm can mean the difference between life, death, or injury,” Hamilton Fire said. “Ensuring that you have working smoke alarms on every floor and outside sleeping areas in your residence, is the best gift you can give your family this holiday season.”