

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





A 60-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was critically injured during a dispute with a woman he was renting a room from in Hamilton on Saturday, police say.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Whitney Avenue, near Main Street West.

Police say a 61-year-old man was renting a room from a 60-year-old female tenant in the building and the woman was upset over non-payment and the possibility that the man brought bed bugs into the unit.

Police did not say how the man was injured in the dispute but noted that a weapon had been recovered.

The man suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe the woman, who has been taken into custody, had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

Her name has not been released.

Police say they are not searching for any more suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.