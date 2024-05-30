TORONTO
    Man dead following collision between motorcycle and transit bus in Brampton

    Police are on the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Brampton on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Brampton on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (CP24)
    A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton on Thursday.

    It happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Petworth Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway East, shortly before 6 p.m.

    Peel police Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said the motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    "At this point, it appears by the damage on the transit bus, it appears that the motorcycle was likely travelling in a direction perpendicular to the direction of the transit bus," Chakravarthy said.

    No one on the bus was physically injured.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    "It is likely that there could be charges that arise from this depending on the evidence that's collected and analyzed by our investigators. But it is a tedious process," Chakravarthy said.

    "There is a very extensive road closure in place with a lot of evidence markers on the road, which indicate that there's a lot of evidence for them to go through. So once our investigators have a chance to analyze all that evidence that they've gathered at the scene, they would have a better idea of whether or not charges are appropriate."

    Police are appealing to anyone with video that may have captured the collision to contact them.

    "Any footage really helps paint a picture for our investigators to determine the factors that led up to this tragic accident," Chakravarthy said.

