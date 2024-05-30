TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Night mode': Toronto Blue Jays reveal City Connect jerseys

    Bo Bichette wearing the Blue Jays' City Connect jersey. (Supplied) Bo Bichette wearing the Blue Jays' City Connect jersey. (Supplied)
    The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.

    “The Blue Jays' City Connect uniform is HERE,” the team wrote in a post on X. “Toronto's night mode is now activated.”

    The new designs, featuring the Toronto skyline across the chest, were released as part of the City Connect partnership between the MLB and Nike.

    The partnership saw new jerseys released for every team, meant to reflect the cultural aspect of their home city.

    More to come.

