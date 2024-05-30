TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mississauga collision leaves motorcyclist dead

    Peel police are on the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Mississauga on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Peel police are on the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Mississauga on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
    A motorcycle and a car collided in Mississauga Thursday night, leaving one person dead.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, west of Mavis Road, around 9:45 p.m.

    Peel police say the motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where they were pronounced dead.

    The car remained at the scene.

    Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.

    This is the second fatal collision in Peel Region on Thursday that involved a motorcycle.

    Earlier, a man in his 20s was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a transit bus in Brampton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

