Temperature to hit double digits in Toronto ahead of mild weekend

Sunshine and unseasonably warm weather are on tap for Toronto on Friday, with Environment Canada predicting a double digit daytime high for the city this afternoon.

The national weather agency is forecasting a high of 11 C, a few degrees shy of the record high of 14.4 C set back in 1975.

According to the national weather agency, Toronto’s average daily high for Dec. 15 is just under 1C.

More mild weather is in the forecast for Toronto this weekend, although it will be notably cooler than Friday’s high. Toronto will see cloudy skies and a high of 6 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

More seasonable temperatures are set to return next week.