Teenage Toronto girl shot and seriously injured at Guelph motel
Police are seen outside the Super 8 Motel on Woodlawn Road in Guelph after a 16-year-old girl was shot. (CTV Kitchener)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:59AM EDT
A shooting at a motel in Guelph has left a 16-year-old Toronto girl with serious injuries, police say.
At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Guelph police say they were called to the Super 8 Motel on Woodlawn Road for a report of gun shots fired.
They arrived to find the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
“Police believe this was a targeted shooting and the matter is still under investigation,” a news release issued by Guelph Police on Sunday said.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Trevor Byard at 516-824-1212, ext. 7210.