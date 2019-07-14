

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A shooting at a motel in Guelph has left a 16-year-old Toronto girl with serious injuries, police say.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Guelph police say they were called to the Super 8 Motel on Woodlawn Road for a report of gun shots fired.

They arrived to find the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

“Police believe this was a targeted shooting and the matter is still under investigation,” a news release issued by Guelph Police on Sunday said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Trevor Byard at 516-824-1212, ext. 7210.