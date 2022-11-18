Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Brampton high school

A teen suspect has been arrested after an 18-year-old student was shot outside a high school in Brampton on Friday.

Peel Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.

The shooting occurred outside in the back parking lot of a high school and is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Yellow police tape cordons off an area around Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton following a shooting Friday, November 18, 2022. (Francis Gibbs)

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now listed in stable, non-life-threatening condition, police said Saturday morning.

In a statement, the Peel District School Board confirmed the shooting occurred outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School.

“Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share,” the school board said in a statement. “Castlebrooke Secondary School staff and school board staff are working closely with Peel Regional Police on the investigation.”

A number of schools in the area were in lockdown because of the shooting Friday, but those orders have since lifted, police said.

The board said it is currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary.

“The safety, well-being and mental health of our students is our top priority,” the board said.

Police told CP24 that the suspect fled in a vehicle, but no vehicle description was released.

On Friday evening, police identified a 17-year-old male suspect allegedly responsible in the shooting, after receiving court approval.

Hours later, police said the suspect was arrested and taken into custody Saturday morning.

The suspect can no longer be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them at at 905-453-2121, extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonnymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).