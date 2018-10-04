

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim believed to be in his teens has been rushed to a trauma centre on Thursday night following a stabbing in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

The incident took place in an alleyway in the area surrounded by homes at around 9 p.m., according to investigators.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officers said they are searching for at least two suspects, who were reportedly wearing masks, in connection with this investigation.

A machete was recovered by officers at the scene, police said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.