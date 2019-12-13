Teen pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough collision
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 9:21AM EST Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 9:29AM EST
TORONTO -- A teenage pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday morning.
Police said they responded to a call around 8:08 a.m. about the collision at Middlefield Road and Finch Avenue East.
The girl was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.
Police are investigating.