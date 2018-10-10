

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A teenager is facing 12 charges after allegedly duping Toronto Raptors fans into purchasing fake tickets for the 2017-2018 season.

Police say that incidents occurred between April and November of 2017.

According to investigators, Raptors fans were contacted through a Twitter account encouraging them to sign up for a membership that would give them exclusive access to “prime seating.”

According to police, fans were then charged additional fees and taxes when they purchased tickets through the membership. The tickets were never delivered to the recipients, authorities allege.

On Saturday, police took a teenager into custody in connection with the fraud investigation.

The suspect, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, is being charged with eleven counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of a crime over $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

The suspect cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.