Teen charged after allegedly bringing replica firearm to Brampton school

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Travel advisory still in effect, 15cm of snow expected

    A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and several surrounding regions. Snow is expected to start Friday morning with upwards of 15cm accumulating by the time it tapers off Friday evening.

  • Snow art inspired by the Brier

    A London man has created some Brier-inspired art in his yard. Doug Osborne has friends visiting from out of town to take in the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton