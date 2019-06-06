

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has been charged and three other suspects are being sought in connection with a daylight shooting outside a Vaughan library earlier this week that left a teenager injured.

Police said they were called to the parking lot of Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road near Islington Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers said they didn’t find any immediate signs of a shooting at the parking lot, but later learned that a 16-year-old boy suffering from a minor gunshot wound had been driven to the hospital.

Police said that the teen, who was a student at Emily Carr Secondary School, was involved in an altercation in the library parking lot prior to the shooting.

In news release issued Thursday, police said that a 17-year-old boy had been charged with accessory after the fact – attempted murder and accessory after the fact – discharge firearm with intent.

The teenager cannot be identified under the Youth Justice Act.

Police also released surveillance video images of three other male suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. One of them was armed with a handgun, investigators said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.