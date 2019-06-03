Daylight shooting outside Vaughan library leaves 16-year-old student injured
The scene of a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured in Vaughan on June 3, 2019 is seen from Chopper 24.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 3:03PM EDT
A 16-year-old student has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place just outside of a library in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road near Islington Avenue, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot at around 2 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a male teenage victim suffering from injuries that are not considered to be serious.
He was subsequently taken to hospital with a parent of his, officers said.
A hold-and-secure was prompted at neighbouring Emily Carr Secondary School but it has since been lifted.
No information on any possible suspects has been released by investigators in connection with this incident.