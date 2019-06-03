

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old student has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place just outside of a library in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road near Islington Avenue, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot at around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a male teenage victim suffering from injuries that are not considered to be serious.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with a parent of his, officers said.

A hold-and-secure was prompted at neighbouring Emily Carr Secondary School but it has since been lifted.

No information on any possible suspects has been released by investigators in connection with this incident.