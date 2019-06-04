

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are searching for four suspects in connection with a daylight shooting outside a Vaughan library that left a 16-year-old injured.

Police were called to the parking lot of Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road near Islington Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they saw no “immediate signs” of a shooting in the area. Emily Carr Secondary School was placed under a hold-and-secure order while police investigated the reported incident.

Investigators later learned that a 16-year-old boy suffering from a minor gunshot wound had been driven to the hospital. Police said that teen, who is a student at Emily Carr Secondary School, was involved in an altercation in the library parking lot when he was shot.

Police are searching for four male suspects in connection with the incident. They have been described only as having brown skin. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police said.

Investigators also said they are searching for an older model silver car with a sunroof. The vehicle may be a Honda or a Toyota.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.