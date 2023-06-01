Teen boy charged for allegedly setting off fireworks on TTC buses in Scarborough
A 16-year-old boy is facing seven charges after allegedly setting off fireworks on TTC buses in Scarborough.
Toronto police said the first incident happened in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area, where the boy boarded a TTC bus.
While onboard, he allegedly threw fireworks into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop.
The boy then exited the bus and boarded another TTC bus, where he allegedly lit and threw a firecracker.
Police said one person suffered minor injuries.
On Thursday, the same boy got into a TTC bus and allegedly set off another firecracker, prompting the vehicle to be evacuated due to smoke. No injuries were reported.
Police later arrested the boy and charged him with three counts of mischief, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for committing an offence.
He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The teenager’s arrest comes a day after a 14-year-old girl was charged for allegedly setting off a firework inside a TTC bus.
The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.
As of Wednesday, the TTC said there had been seven firework incidents, and all are being investigated.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
